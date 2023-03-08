MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly speak to Jon Stewart in European Parliament

AMERICAN TV HOST Jon Stewart has spoken to Mick Wallace and Clare Daly as part of a piece about the Ukraine war.

It’s understood they spoke about NATO involvement in the war and what the Irish people think of the issue.

Stewart has been pictured this morning at the European Parliament speaking to Ireland South MEP Wallace.

Both he and Daly have been prominent in Irish and international media over their stances on the war, owing to their opposition to the EU providing military support to Ukraine.

The two Irish MEPs were among just 13 who opposed a European Parliament motion which condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine following the start of the invasion last year.

Stewart, who presents current affairs programme The Problem on Apple TV, rose to fame for his satirical coverage of US politics during his 16-year stint as host of The Daily Show.

Wallace and Daly have both been contacted for comment.