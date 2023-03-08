Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 8 March 2023 Dublin: 4°C
Jon Stewart speaking to Mick Wallace at the European Parliament this morning.
# The Daly Show
MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly speak to Jon Stewart in European Parliament
It’s understood they were interviewed about NATO involvement in the Ukraine war and what the Irish people think of the issue.
575
2
7 minutes ago

AMERICAN TV HOST Jon Stewart has spoken to Mick Wallace and Clare Daly as part of a piece about the Ukraine war.

It’s understood they spoke about NATO involvement in the war and what the Irish people think of the issue.

Stewart has been pictured this morning at the European Parliament speaking to Ireland South MEP Wallace.

Both he and Daly have been prominent in Irish and international media over their stances on the war, owing to their opposition to the EU providing military support to Ukraine.

The two Irish MEPs were among just 13 who opposed a European Parliament motion which condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine following the start of the invasion last year.

Stewart, who presents current affairs programme The Problem on Apple TV, rose to fame for his satirical coverage of US politics during his 16-year stint as host of The Daily Show.

Wallace and Daly have both been contacted for comment.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     