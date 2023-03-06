Microsoft to cut additional 60 jobs from Irish workforce

MICROSOFT IS SET to cut a further 60 jobs from its Irish workforce as part of global cost-cutting measures announced in January.

It comes a month after Microsoft Ireland staff were informed that 120 employees would be laid off, bringing the total number of layoffs in Ireland to 180.

The tech giant employs around 3,600 people in its Dublin office.

It is understood that staff were informed of the additional layoffs this morning. Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney has also been notified.

Microsoft Ireland is a hub for the company’s operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa across a number of areas, including operations, sales, engineering, and product development.

It is understood that because of this, the impact of the global cuts announced in January will take some time to work through and be implemented in Ireland in line with employment law requirements.

Announcing that it would layoff 10,000 employees worldwide in January, the company said the cuts were “in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities”.

CEO Satya Nadella said customers wanted to “optimize their digital spend to do more with less” following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one,” he said.

A number of tech giants have announced significant job cuts in recent months, including Meta (which owns Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp), Google’s parent company Alpha, PayPal, Spotify and Dell.