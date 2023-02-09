Microsoft Ireland staff informed of 120 job losses

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
STAFF AT MICROSOFT Ireland have been informed this morning of plans to lay off 120 employees.
Last month, Microsoft announced that it would cut up to 10,000 employees globally over the coming months, which is equal to around 5% of its workforce.
Microsoft employs around 3,500 people in its Dublin office.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, a day after Microsoft announced the job cuts, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that “Ireland will be affected”.
This morning, Microsoft Ireland staff were informed that the number of job losses here will be 120.
A slew of tech giants have announced significant job cuts in recent months, including Meta (which owns Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp), Google’s parent company Alpha, PayPal and Spotify.
