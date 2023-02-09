Advertisement

Microsoft's offices at South County Business Park in Leopardstown, South Dublin.
# tech lay offs
Microsoft Ireland staff informed of 120 job losses
Last month, the tech giant announced that it would cut around 10,000 jobs globally.
40 minutes ago

STAFF AT MICROSOFT Ireland have been informed this morning of plans to lay off 120 employees. 

Last month, Microsoft announced that it would cut up to 10,000 employees globally over the coming months, which is equal to around 5% of its workforce. 

Microsoft employs around 3,500 people in its Dublin office.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, a day after Microsoft announced the job cuts, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that “Ireland will be affected”.

This morning, Microsoft Ireland staff were informed that the number of job losses here will be 120. 

A slew of tech giants have announced significant job cuts in recent months, including Meta (which owns Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp), Google’s parent company Alpha, PayPal and Spotify. 

Diarmuid Pepper
