File image of man struggling along a road in Ardara, Co Donegal, on a day of high wind and heavy rainfall Alamy
Weather Warning

Status Yellow wind and rain warning for Co Donegal is cancelled

While today will be windy with periods of rain, the expected conditions remain below warning thresholds.
6.49am, 5 Aug 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 56 mins ago

A STATUS YELLOW wind and rain warning that had been in place in Co Donegal has been cancelled.

The alert came into place overnight at 2am and was due to remain in place until 2pm this afternoon.

Met Éireann has cancelled the weather warning and said that while today will be windy with periods of rain, the expected conditions remain below warning thresholds.

Earlier, Met Éireann had said that it was unseasonably blustery overnight and into this morning, with spells of heavy rain, especially near coasts and on higher ground.

Meanwhile, it will be cool and unseasonably windy across many areas today, particularly in the north, with showery spells of rain too, which will be heavy at times.

But further south and east, it will stay drier with sunny spells developing, with highest temperatures of 14 to 21 degrees.

Heading into tonight, it will be cloudy in the north early on, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle which will gradually ease and clear eastward early on.

Otherwise, a generally dry night is instore with clear spells elsewhere and well scattered showers feeding in from the west, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Tomorrow, Thursday, will be a bright day with some spells of sunshine, though hazy in parts, and overall mainly dry for most.

There’ll be some scattered showers around too though, especially further to the north and west, with highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees.

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