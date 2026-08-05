GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news to know as you start your day.

HSE counselling

1. More than 6,000 people are waiting for HSE counselling as demand for services sees waiting lists rise.

SpaceX

2. A SpaceX rocket’s upper stage is set to unintentionally crash into the Moon, a collision that poses no danger to Earth but will leave behind a lunar crater.

Back to School

3. Over two-thirds of parents said they were worried about meeting the cost of school uniforms this year, a survey by charity Barnardos revealed.

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Ukraine

4. Russian missile and drone strikes killed at least 15 people and wounded dozens more in Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight, the latest in a wave of deadly attacks on Ukraine.

Trump

5. A man carrying ammunition and with a gun in his car was arrested on Sunday at President Donald Trump’s Los Angeles-area golf course after appearing to monitor security preparations two days ahead of Trump’s fundraiser there.

Greece

6. A man accused of killing a Scottish woman and disposing of her body in a suitcase in Athens is due to appear before a Greek court.

EVs

7. For the first time, electric vehicles have become the most popular choice for buyers of new cars in Ireland, propelling the country ahead of fellow European states like France, Spain and the UK.

Dublin city centre

8. A man who climbed to the top of a crane in Dublin city centre was safely returned to the ground last night after negotiations with gardaí.

Cancelled weather warning

9. A Status Yellow wind and rain warning that had been in place in Co Donegal has been cancelled.