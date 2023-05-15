Ministers to meet with Garda management over policing of anti-migrant protests

INTEGRATION MINISTER RODERIC O’Gorman has said he will be meeting the Justice Minister and garda management to discuss the policing of anti-migrant protests.

It follows the torching of a makeshift camp for migrants on Dublin’s Sandwith Street over the weekend, with refugee groups warning of “grave concerns” for the safety of asylum seekers sleeping rough in the city.

O’Gorman told RTÉ Radio One this morning that Ireland “has to do better” at accommodating migrants and that 180 beds will become available to be offered to migrants in the coming days.

At present, there are around 480 asylum seekers sleeping rough in Dublin.

Large crowds gathered for a protest targeting a small number of tents erected on a small cul-de-sac off Sandwith Street.

Footage of several men dissembling a makeshift shelter at roughly 10.45pm has been shared widely online, as has footage of tents and furniture on fire.

The makeshift shelter was behind a barricade that was erected by supporters of the refugees after anti-immigration protesters turned up on the street.

Earlier in the evening Gardaí were present on the street to separate anti-migrant protesters from supporters of the refugees at the site.

Several tents have been pitched in the area near the International Protection Office on Mount Street in the city centre, following difficulties sourcing accommodation for those entering the country in recent months.

O’Gorman told the programme that he believed gardaí “did all they could”, but expressed concern at the intimidation facing the migrants.

“In terms of a difficult situation with the far-right group, the counter protest and international protection applicants as well, and I know An Garda Siochana did all they could,” he said.

“Myself and Mr Harris will be meeting with An Garda Síochána management during the week to discuss the response to these protests.

“Obviously people have the right to disagree with governments policy, people have the right to protest but they don’t have a right to to intimidate people. They don’t have a right to commit acts of violence and we’ll be engaging with the minister on this point.”

Harris was among the government politicians to condemn the attack, tweeting that what happened was “utterly appalling and unacceptable”.

“Everyone in this country has a right to be safe. The right to protest is never a right to endanger or intimidate,” Harris said.

Migrant rights groups have also expressed serious concern at the unfolding situation.

Lucky Khambule, co-founder of the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (Masi) told the same programme the ministers needs to act “very urgently” to prevent harm coming to asylum seekers.

“We don’t want a situation whereby somebody dies in that tent.”

Khambule said that asylum seekers have been camping near the International Protection Office on at Mount Street while they await news from the office infirming them when a bed has become available.

The Irish Refugee Council’s Nick Henderson said yesterday that there has been a “clear abdication of statutory responsibilities” by the Department of Housing when it comes to providing accommodation and reception services to asylum seekers arriving into the country.

On this, O’Gorman said he will be meeting with the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive to see if night services can be provided to homeless asylum seekers.

The DRHE has insisted over the past week that it has “no role” in providing services to any asylum seeker, until they gain residency – which can take years in many cases.

O’Gorman said the government has brought about 5,000 beds into the system this year but added that around half of these have had to house people who lost their accommodation after hotels which had been providing space for refugees did not renew contracts for the work.

He added that the government has been looking at all options to bring additional beds into the system.

“We’re accommodating people in hotels and former barracks, in refurbished offices. And it’s through this work that over the next week, we’ll be in a position to make a significant amount of offers of accommodation to people up to this point have been unaccommodated, and that will provide them with greater accommodation with relevant services and with safety.”