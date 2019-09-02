This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 2 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pence due to fly into Shannon today ahead of Dublin meeting with Taoiseach

Mike Pence’s visit has been brought forward. He’s now due in Dublin tomorrow.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 2 Sep 2019, 7:29 AM
17 minutes ago 674 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4791993
Pence and his wife Karen landing in Warsaw yesterday.
Image: Petr David Josek
Pence and his wife Karen landing in Warsaw yesterday.
Pence and his wife Karen landing in Warsaw yesterday.
Image: Petr David Josek

US VICE PRESIDENT Mike Pence will fly into Shannon Airport later today ahead of planned official events in Dublin tomorrow. 

The former Indiana governor’s visit had initially been scheduled for later this week, but the trip was brought forward after an extra European engagement was added to his schedule. 

Pence was drafted in to take Donald Trump’s place at World War II anniversary commemorations in Poland yesterday after the president said he needed to remain in the US to deal with the approaching Hurricane Dorian.

Pence will arrive in Shannon early this evening and stay overnight in Trump Doonbeg – the Co Clare golf resort owned by the president where Trump himself visited earlier this year. 

He will travel to Dublin tomorrow where he’s due to pay a courtesy call to President Michael D Higgins at Áras An Uachtaráin, before meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for talks and lunch at Farmleigh House. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie