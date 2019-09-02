Pence due to fly into Shannon today ahead of Dublin meeting with Taoiseach

US VICE PRESIDENT Mike Pence will fly into Shannon Airport later today ahead of planned official events in Dublin tomorrow.

The former Indiana governor’s visit had initially been scheduled for later this week, but the trip was brought forward after an extra European engagement was added to his schedule.

Pence was drafted in to take Donald Trump’s place at World War II anniversary commemorations in Poland yesterday after the president said he needed to remain in the US to deal with the approaching Hurricane Dorian.

Pence will arrive in Shannon early this evening and stay overnight in Trump Doonbeg – the Co Clare golf resort owned by the president where Trump himself visited earlier this year.

He will travel to Dublin tomorrow where he’s due to pay a courtesy call to President Michael D Higgins at Áras An Uachtaráin, before meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for talks and lunch at Farmleigh House.