Thursday 3 October, 2019
'Significant arrests' in investigation into machete murder of Polish father-of-two in Cork

A “comprehensive file” is to be sent to the DPP.

By Olivia Kelleher Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 1:48 PM
16 minutes ago
Mikolaj with his wife Elzbieta.
A COMPREHENSIVE FILE is to be sent to the Direct of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following “significant arrests” in the murder of a Polish father of two who was attacked by a gang wielding machetes at his house in Ballincollig, Co Cork.

Mikolaj Wilk  (35) was murdered at his home in Maglin Bridge, Ballincollig, Co Cork on 10 June 2018.

A vicious gang entered the house and killed him in the presence of his wife, Elzbieta who also sustained injuries. The couple’s young children were also in the property. They were not injured.

Today at Cork City Coroner’s Court, Sergent Fergus Twomey, applied for an adjournment of the inquest into Wilk’s death, telling Cork City Coroner, Philip Comyn, that the investigation remained active following “significant arrests of national and international dimensions”. 
 A “comprehensive file” is to be sent to the DPP. The inquest has been adjourned for mention on 9 April 2020.

Six people have been arrested and released without charge in connection with the death of the father of two. 

Three people arrested last April were released without charge. Those arrested included two Irish people and a 29-year-old Latvian man.

The Irish nationals were a 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman who were arrested on separate dates in Mayfield in Cork city.

The Latvian man was arrested in the Blackpool area of Cork’s northside.

On 22 January last, two Polish nationals and a Latvian, all in their thirties, were arrested in connection with the murder probe.

They were arrested at two separate locations in Ballincollig and Togher in Cork on suspicion of facilitating and supporting an organised crime gang whom gardaí suspect were behind the murder of Wilk. 

At the opening of the inquest late last year, Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster said that Wilk died of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple blows with a sharp weapon in association with a traumatic brain injury

Appeal for privacy 

A number of raids were carried out last summer as part of the garda probe. Vehicles were also seized. 

The Wilk family returned to Poland in the aftermath of the tragedy and the funeral ceremony for Mikolaj was conducted there.

Elzbieta required hospitalisation in Cork after the murder. She underwent surgery to her tendons at Cork University Hospital.

She was visited in hospital by then Bishop of Cork and Ross Dr John Buckley who extended his sympathy to her following her loss.

Members of the Polish community also held remembrance masses in the wake of the death. The couple had been based in Ireland for over ten years and were due to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

Wilk ran a gardening service in the area where he lived and was not known to the authorities. 

Over €23,000 was raised for the family after a friend of Mrs Wilk set up a Go Fund Me Page in the days following the murder. 

The family appealed for privacy in the wake of the incident.

Read next:

