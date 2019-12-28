This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 28 December, 2019
Temperatures could reach as high as 14 degrees as mild weather continues

It will be ‘drier and milder than average’ heading into 2020.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 2:02 PM
A still and mild winter's day in Cork city centre.
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

MET ÉIREANN IS predicting drier and milder than average conditions to continue over the coming days.

And tomorrow temperatures could hit as high as 14 degrees.

Today is a mix of mild conditions across the country, with some rain and drizzle affecting the north and west of the country, with some occasionally gusty, southerly breezes, particularly along Atlantic coasts.

If you’ve managed to drag yourself out of the house after a few days of Christmas excess, you might have noticed the mild temperatures, ranging from 9 to 12 degrees.

These are set to continue into tomorrow, with sunny spells and temperatures ranging from 11 to 14 degrees. Ulster is currently set to be on the colder side of that, and Dublin and Connacht both on the warmer side.

“It will, however, stay mostly cloudy in parts of south Munster and south Leinster with mist affecting some hills and coasts here,” Met Éireann says, advising that it will be cooler wherever this mist lingers.

Past Sunday, the forecaster predicts changeable but ‘drier and milder than average’ weather, but with some cold nights and rain in places as a fragmenting cold front moves across the country.

Highs of 10 degrees are expected to continue into the start of 2020.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

