An organisation that 'barely tolerates' women: Report details extent of abuse in Defence Forces

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 18 minutes ago
AN INDEPENDENT REVIEW has found an increase in bullying and harassment in the Defence Forces in the last year and said it is an organisation “that barely tolerates women”.
The report by the Independent Review Group (IRG) chaired by Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon, has made a raft of recommendations including an oversight body and removing complaints management from military officers.
It also recommends: “Having carefully considered the matter, and fully aware of the seriousness of this recommendation, the IRG-DF believes that a statutory inquiry into the alleged failures in Defence Forces complaints system is necessary. It would be the Government’s prerogative to choose one of the existing statutory options for such an inquiry, or some other bespoke form.”
The Independent Review Group was established by the Government in the wake of allegations of widespread sexual assault, bullying and harassment across the Irish military.
The report, published shortly before lunch, lays out the finding of the enquiry and a number of recommendations.
In a stark paragraph around the subject of misogyny in the Defence Forces the report finds: “Different sources available to the IRG-DF conclude that, at best, the Defence Forces barely tolerates women and, at its worst, verbally, physically, sexually and psychologically abuses women in its ranks.”
There are also findings of assaults during training in which military personnel were kicked during exercise and assaulted in shower facilities.
The report also states that the Defence Forces must investigate suicides in the military.
The report looked at the specifics of misogyny in the Defence Forces and documents reports of incidents from women.
“These disclosures are consistent with the survey data that 88% of females reported experiencing one or more forms of sexual harassment and that 46% reported experiencing unwanted physical contact/sexual assault.
“The implication is that not all female members experienced sexual harassment or sexual
assault. The same conclusion can be drawn from the data on other forms of unacceptable behaviour,” the report found.
The IRG found also, in a section titled “The Defence Forces’ Gender Norms”, that much of the language of views used in the forces “have no place in a modern Irish workplace”.
Key findings:
Minister for Defence Micheál Martin said that this morning’s Cabinet meeting Government agreed to progress, as a priority, the report’s recommendations.
The recommendations include the statutory inquiry to investigate whether there have been serious systemic failures in dealing with individual complaints, including sexual misconduct.
The setting up of an External Oversight Body to increase transparency and accountability and to drive necessary culture change throughout the Defence Forces.
The Minister also said that they would urgently reform the existing mechanisms for making a complaint to restore “faith and trust in the complaints process”.
The Government will also prepare legislation to establish an independent complaints mechanism for serving members of the Defence Forces.
New laws will be required to establish the External Oversight Body on a statutory basis.
Defence Act
The Defence Act, 1954 will have to be amended to allow all allegations of rape, or aggravated sexual assault in the Defence Forces in the State be referred to An Garda Síochána for investigation.
There will also be a significant programme of reform and culture change delivered by external experts, with measures to eradicate reprisals and retaliation, and develop new policies on gender, inclusion and diversity.
The report warns: “Change is required to rebuild what is clearly broken in existing systems. The recommendations in this report are radical and, if implemented, will be far-reaching.
“A failure to implement the recommendations will mean a further regression and the Defence Forces’ position could deteriorate beyond repair.”
Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that the report is a “watershed moment”.
“Bullying, misogynistic behaviour, and any form of sexual misconduct is simply unacceptable, and has no place in a 21st century workplace.”
He also acknowledged the “courage by members of the Defence Forces in sharing their experiences” particularly the Women of Honour group.
Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said his the military fully accept the findings of the report – he said the organisation “must change and we will change”.
“The findings of this report are stark and we need to change. There is no place for any form of abuse, or failure to act on any form of inappropriate behaviour in the Defence Forces. It is contrary to our ethos and values and will not be tolerated.
“My first priority is the safety and wellbeing of our serving members and we are fully committed to achieving the necessary cultural change in our organisation,” he said.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site