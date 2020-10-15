Certain batches of milk sold in Aldi, Spar and Mace being recalled due to bacteria presence

CERTAIN BATCHES OF milk sold in Aldi, Spar and Mace stores are being recalled.

Arrabawn Co-op is recalling certain batches of milk that are potentially unsafe due to the presence of Enterobacteriaceae bacteria.

Enterobacteriaceae are a group of bacteria, of which some can be harmful to humans.

The implicated batches are as follows:

Source: FSAI

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

Caterers should not use the implicated batches.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) announced the recalled on its website this afternoon.