This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Minimum wage to increase to €10.10 per hour from February

The proposed introduction was initially deferred because of uncertainty over Brexit.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 1:45 PM
25 minutes ago 1,847 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4941571
Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo
Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo

THE NATIONAL MINIMUM wage will increase to €10.10 per hour from 1 February, the government has announced.

A decision to accept a recommendation by the Low Pay Commission to increase the minimum wage by 30 cent per hour was accepted in October.

However, the government postponed the introduction of the wage increase the same month, saying it would do so after there was greater clarity regarding Brexit and the ability of businesses to absorb an increase.

Traditionally, the Low Pay Commission’s recommendations on minimum wage have been accepted by the Government in the autumn and come into effect the following January.

Announcing the hike, Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty suggested the new wage could assist vulnerable members of society.

“All types of work should pay well and it is my determination that a job should really lift people out of poverty,” she said.

“The ongoing increases in the minimum wage help to ensure that happens.”

In order to ensure that the increase in the minimum wage does not affect the PRSI rate paid by employers, the employer PRSI threshold will increase from €386 to €395 from 1 February as well.

The 30 cent increase will still leave the wage significantly below €12.30 per hour, which a report from the Living Wage Technical Group deemed to be the living wage in Ireland.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie