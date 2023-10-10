Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 10 October 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Shutterstock/olly kiseleva
# Minimum Wage
Minimum wage to jump to €12.70 an hour from 1 January
The move was announced as part of Budget 2024.
1.6k
1
55 minutes ago

THE MINIMUM WAGE is set to increase by €1.40 per hour, the Government has announced.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath revealed in his Budget 2024 speech this afternoon that the wage will rise by 12% to €12.70 per hour.

The minister said that the increase would ensure that lower-paid workers remain outside higher rates of the Universal Social charge.

The proposed increase will be introduced on 1 January 2024, alongside changes to PRSI and USC.

The current minimum wage is €11.30 per hour and last increased by 80c in 2022.

The latest increase is in line with a recommendation with the Low Pay Commission, which recommended a €1.40 rise in July.

The Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association (ISME) warned at the time that the increase would add to the strain on businesses, including as a result of other government initiatives.

However, the rise is still less than the recommended €14.80 National Living Wage, which is promoted by campaigners who say that it is the amount required to enable Ireland’s lowest-paid workers to have a minimum acceptable standard of living.

You can find full details of today’s Budget announcement in our roundup here

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Stephen McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie
@Ste_McDermott
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     