Budget 2024: Here are the main points you need to know

BUDGET 2024, WITH measures totalling around €6.5 billion, has been announced in the Dáil.

The Government has confirmed a range of measures aimed at addressing the cost-of-living crisis, including an increase in the minimum wage and tax band changes.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said: “By any measure, Ireland is a modern, successful country, but we know we can do better and we will.

“The annual budget is about setting out how we can help with the needs of today. What it’s about is planning for the next 10, 20, 30 years. We have a window of opportunity now that we must grasp,” he said.

“Budget 2024 marks a step change in how we plan for the future, by putting in place a long-term plan that will make the economic future safer for all.”

Advertisement

Speaking next, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe said the Government has provided €12 billion in cost of living supports over the last two years.

“However, even as inflation falls and energy bills begin to decrease, we are conscious that many people listening today are so concerned about rising costs, and particularly the challenge of lighting, of heating their homes, this winter,” he said.

“This Budget provides an immediate and a substantial response across 2023 and 2024. Our supports are also targeted to those who need them the most: to older persons, to households with young people and to those with a disability.”

You can watch the announcement here:

The key measures announced include:

Income Tax Package: The standard rate band will increase by €2,000 to €42,000

The standard rate band will increase by €2,000 to €42,000 The 4.5% rate of USC will be reduced to 4%

will be reduced to 4% The entry threshold to the USC rate will increase from €22,920 to €25,760

will increase from €22,920 to €25,760 A tax credit of €750 for tenants who are paying rent in respect of their principal private residence. Parents who pay for their student children to have tenancies in “rent a room” accommodation will also be able to claim the Rent Tax Credit.

in respect of their principal private residence. Parents who pay for their student children to have tenancies in “rent a room” accommodation will also be able to claim the Rent Tax Credit. Personal Tax Credit, Employee Credit and Earned Income Credit will increase by €100 each

and will increase by €100 each The Home Carer Credit and the Single Person Child Carer Credit will increase by €100 each

and the will increase by €100 each The National Minimum Wage will increase by €1.40 per hour to €12.70 per hour from 1 January 2024

will increase by €1.40 per hour to €12.70 per hour from 1 January 2024 Excise on a pack of 20 cigarettes will increase by 75 cent, with a pro rata increase on other tobacco products

will increase by 75 cent, with a pro rata increase on other tobacco products A tax on vaping products will be introduced in Budget 2025

products will be introduced in Budget 2025 A one-year Mortgage Interest Tax relief, capped at €1,250 per property, will be introduced for homeowners with an outstanding mortgage balance on their primary dwelling of between €80,000 and €500,000 as of 31 December 2022

relief, capped at €1,250 per property, will be introduced for homeowners with an outstanding mortgage balance on their primary dwelling of between €80,000 and €500,000 as of 31 December 2022 An extension of the 9% VAT rate on the supply of gas and electricity for a further 12 months

for a further 12 months The registration threshold for businesses paying VAT will increase from €37,500 for services and €75,000 for goods to €40,000 for services and €80,000 for goods, respectively

will increase from €37,500 for services and €75,000 for goods to €40,000 for services and €80,000 for goods, respectively Three domestic universal €150 energy credits totalling €450 between the end of this year and April 2024

totalling €450 between the end of this year and April 2024 A €300 lump sum payment for Fuel Allowance recipients to be paid before Christmas

recipients to be paid before Christmas An additional €200 for Living Alone Allowance recipients to be paid this year

recipients to be paid this year A once-off double Child Benefit payment to be paid before Christmas

This will be updated throughout the announcement of Budget 2024.