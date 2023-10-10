Budget 2024: Here are the main points you need to know

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
BUDGET 2024, WITH measures totalling around €6.5 billion, has been announced in the Dáil.
The Government has confirmed a range of measures aimed at addressing the cost-of-living crisis, including an increase in the minimum wage and tax band changes.
Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said: “By any measure, Ireland is a modern, successful country, but we know we can do better and we will.
“The annual budget is about setting out how we can help with the needs of today. What it’s about is planning for the next 10, 20, 30 years. We have a window of opportunity now that we must grasp,” he said.
“Budget 2024 marks a step change in how we plan for the future, by putting in place a long-term plan that will make the economic future safer for all.”
Speaking next, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe said the Government has provided €12 billion in cost of living supports over the last two years.
“However, even as inflation falls and energy bills begin to decrease, we are conscious that many people listening today are so concerned about rising costs, and particularly the challenge of lighting, of heating their homes, this winter,” he said.
“This Budget provides an immediate and a substantial response across 2023 and 2024. Our supports are also targeted to those who need them the most: to older persons, to households with young people and to those with a disability.”
You can watch the announcement here:
This will be updated throughout the announcement of Budget 2024.
