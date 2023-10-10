Average price for a packet of cigarettes now €16.75 after 75 cent tax hike

THE PRICE OF a packet of cigarettes will increase by 75 cent from midnight.

The excise duty hike was announced today as part of Budget 2024, and means the price of a packet in the most popular price category will rise to around €16.75 from midnight.

There will be a pro-rata increase on other tobacco products.

Excise duty was increased by 50 cent in the previous seven Budgets.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said the increase was aimed at further ‘reducing smoking levels in our society’.

