Government cuts university student registration fees by €1000 as part of budget 2024

FEES FOR UNIVERSITY students are to be cut by €1000 as part of the Government’s 2024 budget, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has announced.
The reduction in student contribution fees, often called registration fees, is a once-off measure, Donohoe said.
“I am… providing a once off reduction of the student contribution fee by €1,000 for free fees students.”
The minister made the announcement during his budget speech to the Dáil today.
The €1000 reduction in the contribution fee is part of the budget’s cost of living package, which also includes supports for apprentices and post-graduate students.
Donohoe announced “a once-off reduction of approximately 33% in the contribution fee for apprentices in higher education and an increase in the Post Graduate Tuition fee contribution by €1,000 for student grant recipients.”
