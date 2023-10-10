Advertisement

Tuesday 10 October 2023
# budget 2024
Government cuts university student registration fees by €1000 as part of budget 2024
The reduction in student contribution fees, often called registration fees, is a once-off measure, Donohoe said.
53 minutes ago

FEES FOR UNIVERSITY students are to be cut by €1000 as part of the Government’s 2024 budget, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has announced. 

The reduction in student contribution fees, often called registration fees, is a once-off measure, Donohoe said. 

“I am… providing a once off reduction of the student contribution fee by €1,000 for free fees students.” 

The minister made the announcement during his budget speech to the Dáil today.

The €1000 reduction in the contribution fee is part of the budget’s cost of living package, which also includes supports for apprentices and post-graduate students. 

Donohoe announced “a once-off reduction of approximately 33% in the contribution fee for apprentices in higher education and an increase in the Post Graduate Tuition fee contribution by €1,000 for student grant recipients.” 

 You can find full details of today’s Budget announcement in our roundup here

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
