School books for junior cycle students to be provided for free starting next September

JUNIOR CYCLE STUDENTS will receive free school books next year as part of the Government’s 2024 budget, which was announced today by Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe.

“This will benefit over 200,000 pupils,” Donohoe said.

The expansion of the scheme follows the one originally announced in the Government’s last budget, which made schoolbooks free for primary school students.

Advertisement

“I am providing funding to extend the free schoolbooks scheme to all junior third cycle pupils in recognised post primary schools within the free education scheme from September next year.

“These announcements represent further important strides in transforming the quality, the affordability and the inclusivity of our education system,” the minister said.

As is the case with the primary school books scheme, which came into effect when schools returned in September, this is to be a permanent measure.

The provision of free schoolbooks has been lobbied for by parents groups and charities for years and the limiting of the scheme to only primary level students last time round was met with frustration and confusion following its announcement last September.

You can find full details of today’s Budget announcement in our roundup here.