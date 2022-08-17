Man remains in custody in connection with murder of woman (75) in Kerry

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN REMAINS in custody in relation to the murder investigation into the death of Miriam Burns in Kerry.
A murder investigation has commenced with results from a post mortem indicating she suffered a violent death.
The body of the 75-year-old was found on Monday afternoon at her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney.
Gardaí arrested a man in his 50s and he continues to remain in custody for questioning at Killarney Garda Station.
“A post-mortem examination was conducted on the afternoon of Tuesday, 16th August, 2022, at University Hospital Kerry by State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons,” a garda spokesperson said.
An incident room has been established at Killarney Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.
The victim’s family have had a family liaison officer appointed to keep them informed of the investigation.
The scene at the residence at Ardshanavooley, Killarney, remained preserved according to gardaí yesterday.
“Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the Ardshanavooley area of Killarney between 5pm on Friday, 12 August, 2022, and 1pm on Monday, 15 August, 2022, and observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward,” a spokesperson said.
