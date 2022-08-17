Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 17 August 2022
Advertisement

Man remains in custody in connection with murder of woman (75) in Kerry

Gardaí believe Miriam Burns suffered a violent death at her home.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 17 Aug 2022, 7:48 AM
24 minutes ago 2,539 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5842293
Miriam Burns who was found murdered at her home in Kerry
Miriam Burns who was found murdered at her home in Kerry
Miriam Burns who was found murdered at her home in Kerry

A MAN REMAINS in custody in relation to the murder investigation into the death of Miriam Burns in Kerry. 

A murder investigation has commenced with results from a post mortem indicating she suffered a violent death. 

The body of the 75-year-old was found on Monday afternoon at her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 50s and he continues to remain in custody for questioning at Killarney Garda Station.

“A post-mortem examination was conducted on the afternoon of Tuesday, 16th August, 2022, at University Hospital Kerry by State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons,” a garda spokesperson said. 

An incident room has been established at Killarney Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

The victim’s family have had a family liaison officer appointed to keep them informed of the investigation.

The scene at the residence at Ardshanavooley, Killarney, remained preserved according to gardaí yesterday.

“Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the Ardshanavooley area of Killarney between 5pm on Friday, 12 August, 2022, and 1pm on Monday, 15 August, 2022, and observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward,” a spokesperson said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie