Post-mortem to be carried out on body of woman found in Killarney

A POST-MORTEM is due to be carried out today after a woman’s body was discovered in Killarney in Co Kerry.

The woman (75) has been named locally as Miriam Burns.

Advertisement

Her body was found at approximately 1.15pm yesterday at a residential property in Ardshanavooley.

A Garda spokesperson described the discovery as being in “unexplained circumstances”.

“The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted. The Office of the State Pathologist have been notified,” the spokesperson said.