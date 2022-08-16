Post-mortem to be carried out on body of woman found in Killarney

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A POST-MORTEM is due to be carried out today after a woman’s body was discovered in Killarney in Co Kerry.
The woman (75) has been named locally as Miriam Burns.
Her body was found at approximately 1.15pm yesterday at a residential property in Ardshanavooley.
A Garda spokesperson described the discovery as being in “unexplained circumstances”.
“The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted. The Office of the State Pathologist have been notified,” the spokesperson said.
