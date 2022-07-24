Gardaí appeal for public's help to find missing man Cormac McCarthy

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 36-year-old man who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Cormac McCarthy went missing from his home in Skerries, Co Dublin on 8 July.
He is described as being 6 foot tall, with a medium build. He has dark brown, shaved hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Cormac was wearing at the time he went missing.
Gardaí and Cormac’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
