Appeal for information about 12-year-old boy missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information in relation to a 12-year-old boy who’s missing from Dublin.

Immanuel Pome is missing from the Cabra area of Dublin 7 since yesterday evening, Easter Monday.

Immanuel is described as being approximately 5ft 2in tall, of a thin build, with brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen, Immanuel was wearing a grey ‘Champion’ jumper with a black and white stripe over the chest, black tracksuit bottoms and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Immanuel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.