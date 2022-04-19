#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 19 April 2022
Advertisement

Appeal for information about 12-year-old boy missing from Dublin

Immanuel is missing from the Cabra area since yesterday evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 10:35 AM
8 minutes ago 511 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5741832
Image: GPO
Image: GPO

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information in relation to a 12-year-old boy who’s missing from Dublin.

Immanuel Pome is missing from the Cabra area of Dublin 7 since yesterday evening, Easter Monday.

Immanuel is described as being approximately 5ft 2in tall, of a thin build, with brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen, Immanuel was wearing a grey ‘Champion’ jumper with a black and white stripe over the chest, black tracksuit bottoms and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Immanuel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie