Appeal for help to find 14-year-old girl missing since Wednesday

A MISSING PERSON appeal has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who is missing from her Co Meath home.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Hannah O’Brien who is missing from the Julianstown area since Wednesday.

Hannah is described as being 5′ 3″ with a slim build. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

“It is not known what Hannah was wearing at the time she went missing,” gardaí said in a statement.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.