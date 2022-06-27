Gardaí appeal for help to find 15-year-old missing from Ballyfermot

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old missing from the Ballyfermot area in Dublin.

Calum McDonagh has been missing since since Saturday 25 June.

He is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height, of slim build, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue Northface jacket, black Northface tracksuit bottoms and black Nike runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathcoole Garda Station on 01 666 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.