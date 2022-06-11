Have you seen AJ? Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing 16-year-old

A TEENAGER HAS been missing from the Port Road area of Letterkenny, Co Donegal since yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find AJ O’Sullivan, who was last seen in the area around 12.30pm yesterday.

It’s believed that AJ may currently be in Tipperary or Cork.

The 16-year-old is described as approximately 5′ 2” in height with an average build, brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a grey jumper, grey shorts and a black and grey coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.