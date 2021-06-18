#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 18 June 2021
Have you seen Randaor? Gardaí appeal for information on 16-year-old missing since Thursday

Randaor was last seen getting the Dart to Dublin from Bray station yesterday afternoon.

By Niamh Quinlan Friday 18 Jun 2021, 7:07 PM
Randaor Gatwech, 16-years-old
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information regarding the whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Randaor Gatwech.

Randoar is missing from Roundwood, Co Wicklow, and was last seen getting the Dart from Bray station to Dublin yesterday afternoon.

He is described as being 5’10″ in height with short black hair, brown eyes and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue/purple hoodie, blue jeans, white runners and carrying a light blue rucksack.

Anyone with information on Randoar’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gardaí in Wicklow on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

