Gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 17-year-old missing in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old in Dublin.

Evelina Ioana Butnaru was last seen in Inchicore yesterday and her family are now concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being approximately 5’6 in height with a slight build, dark hair and brown eyes. When last seen Evelina was wearing black leggings and a black jumper.

Gardaí are concerned for Evelina’s welfare and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone who has seen Evelina, or who can assist in locating her, is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 6669700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.