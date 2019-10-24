Gardaí very concerned about missing teen (19) who might be 'confused or disoriented'

GARDAÍ ARE VERY concerned about a missing Cork teen who they say could be confused or disoriented.

They are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Aaron Sheehan, aged 19, who was last seen at a fuel service station in the Frankfield Road area of Curraghconway, Cork, on 22 October – Tuesday – at approximately 3.45pm.

He is described as being:

5’10″

With dark brown hair

Has brown eyes.

Aaron has very noticeable tattoos beneath his left eye of two stars and a tattoo of “Trevor” on the left side of his neck.

When last seen Aaron was wearing:

A grey tracksuit

A black Superdry jacket

Black Nike runners.

Gardaí say they are very concerned for Aarons welfare and advise he may present confused or disorientated.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Togher on 021 494 7120.