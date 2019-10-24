This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí very concerned about missing teen (19) who might be 'confused or disoriented'

He was last seen on Tuesday.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 4:36 PM
34 minutes ago 4,370 Views 3 Comments
Aaron Sheehan
Image: Garda Press Office
Aaron Sheehan
Aaron Sheehan
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE VERY concerned about a missing Cork teen who they say could be confused or disoriented.

They are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Aaron Sheehan, aged 19, who was last seen at a fuel service station in the Frankfield Road area of Curraghconway, Cork, on 22 October – Tuesday – at approximately 3.45pm.

He is described as being:

  • 5’10″
  • With dark brown hair
  • Has brown eyes.

Aaron has very noticeable tattoos beneath his left eye of two stars and a tattoo of “Trevor” on the left side of his neck.

When last seen Aaron was wearing:

  • A grey tracksuit
  • A black Superdry jacket
  • Black Nike runners.

Gardaí say they are very concerned for Aarons welfare and advise he may present confused or disorientated.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Togher on 021 494 7120.

