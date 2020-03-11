Appeal for help in locating 72-year-old woman missing for almost four weeks

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old woman in Dublin.

Monica Ahearne has been missing from the Tallaght area of Dublin since Thursday 13 February and gardaí and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as 5’4 in height with a thin build, grey hair and green eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone who may have seen Monica or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.