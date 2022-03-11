Gardaí appeal for help locating teen missing from Louth

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teen who went missing yesterday.

17-year-old Ahed Albadri was last seen in the Clogherhead area of county Louth at approximately 11am yesterday.

Ahed is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, the missing teen was wearing black pinstripe trousers with a pink hooded top and a black hijab.

Anyone with information on Ahed’s whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.