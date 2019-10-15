This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Appeal for teenager missing from her home in Navan since last week

Andrada Moldovan was last seen last Wednesday 9 October at 1.30 pm.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 11:23 AM
Missing person Andrada Moldovan.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN CO. Meath are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a local 17-year-old girl.

Andrada Moldovan is missing from her home in Navan and was last seen last on Wednesday 9 October at 1.30 pm.

The teenager is a Romanian national and is described as having a thin build and being 5’9 in height. She has blue eyes and long curly blonde hair.

When last seen, Andrada was wearing a pink/peach jacket, blue jeans and white runners. She was also carrying a black handbag.

Gardaí are asking anyone who has seen the teenager or who can assist in locating her to contact Navan Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

