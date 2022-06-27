Have you seen Andy? 17-year-old missing from Cork since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy who is missing from Co Cork.

Andy Djiotsa left his home in Ballincollig, Co Cork on foot at around 1pm on Saturday 25 June.

He is described as being 6’1″ in height with a medium build. He has short black hair with brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a yellow and white hoodie, black pants and carrying a skateboard.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Andy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4214680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.