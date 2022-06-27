#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 27 June 2022
Advertisement

Have you seen Andy? 17-year-old missing from Cork since Saturday

Andy Djiotsa left his home in Ballincollig, Co Cork on foot at around 1pm on 25 June.

By Jane Moore Monday 27 Jun 2022, 5:36 PM
1 hour ago 2,188 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5801205
Andy Djiotsa.
Image: Garda Press Office
Andy Djiotsa.
Andy Djiotsa.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy who is missing from Co Cork.

Andy Djiotsa left his home in Ballincollig, Co Cork on foot at around 1pm on Saturday 25 June.

He is described as being 6’1″ in height with a medium build. He has short black hair with brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a yellow and white hoodie, black pants and carrying a skateboard.

Anyone with information on Andy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4214680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie