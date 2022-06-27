17-year-old missing from Cork found safe and well

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Updated 10.45pm
A TEENAGER WHO was missing from his home in Ballincollig, Co Cork has been located safe and well.
The 17-year-old had been missing since Saturday afternoon.
Gardaí thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS