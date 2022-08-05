Have you seen Brianna? 15-year-old missing from Waterford since Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl missing from Waterford.
Brianna Coffey has been missing from Waterford since Thursday 4 August.
She is described as being 5’ 4” in height, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a grey tracksuit and white runners.
Brianna is known to frequent Tralee, Co Kerry and Mallow, Co Cork.
Anyone with information on Brianna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Station on 051305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
