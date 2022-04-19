Have you seen Filip? Appeal for information on 15-year-old boy missing since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy who is missing from Co Cavan.

Filip Witalec has been missing from his home in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan since Saturday, 16 April. He was last seen on Saturday night at around 10.30pm.

He is described as being 6’2” in height, slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit, black jacket and black Nike runners with an orange stripe.

Advertisement

Filip is known to frequent Dublin city centre.

Anyone with any information on Filip’s whereabouts are asked to contact Cavan Garda Station 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.