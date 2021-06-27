Have you seen Ian? Appeal for information on 32-year-old man missing since Friday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing a 32-year-old man missing from Co Tipperary.

Ian Lynch was last seen in the Newport area at approximately 6.30pm on Friday evening.

He is described as being 5’7” in height, of medium build with brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a wine coloured polo shirt and a hi-vis sleeveless jacket and pink crocs.

Anyone who can assist gardaí in locating Ian is asked to contact Castleconnell Garda Station on 061 337 105, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.