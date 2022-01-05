Have you seen John? Appeal for information on 66-year-old man last seen on 29 December

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 66-year-old man who is missing from Dublin.

John Cahill has been missing from the Crumlin area since Wednesday, 29 December.

He is described as being 6’4″ in height, of slim build, with blue eyes and grey hair. He also wears glasses.

It’s not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.