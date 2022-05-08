Family and gardaí concerned for well-being of man (64) missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 64-year-old man missing from Dublin.

John Courtney has been missing from the Donnybrook area of Dublin 4 since Tuesday 26 April.

He is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build, with short brown hair and a greying beard. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Johns whereabouts are asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.