Family and gardaí concerned for well-being of man (64) missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 64-year-old man missing from Dublin.
John Courtney has been missing from the Donnybrook area of Dublin 4 since Tuesday 26 April.
He is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build, with short brown hair and a greying beard. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.
Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on Johns whereabouts are asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
