Gardaí appeal for help finding 60-year-old man missing from Co Kildare

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 60-year-old man missing from Co Kildare.

John Power has been missing from his home in Monasterevin, Co Kildare since Thursday afternoon, 2 June 2022.



He is described as being 5′ 8″ inches in height with a medium build. He has black hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

John is known to frequent Tramore in Co. Waterford.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement