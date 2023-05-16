Irish man (26) reported missing in Switzlerland

AN IRISH MAN has been reported missing while travelling in Switzerland.

Justin Flannery (26), from Co Sligo, was last seen on 12 May in Lauterbrunnen, a village in the Swiss Alps around 66 kilometres south of Bern.

According to a Go Fund Me page set up by his twin brother Johnathan, it is thought that Justin has been swept away in the river. The page has been set up in an effort to raise funds to help with the search.

The post states that a number of Justin’s family members have flown to Switzerland to help with the search, but have been advised that specialist equipment is needed in order to search the river.

They have advised to be very careful as the water has a “strong current” and is “extremely cold”.

A police search team of 10 people have searched the river on foot, on the water and using a drone, but that a helicopter is not an option due to the location.

“They are trying to organise a scanning device to search the bottom of the lake,” the post continues, adding that they have been advised that this can cost between €5,000 and €20,000.

The GoFundMe page has raised over €60,000 so far.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed to the Irish Times that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.