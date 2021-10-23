Appeal for information to help locate 15-year-old girl missing from Dublin 1 area

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the Dublin 1 area earlier today.

Kenzie Delaney is described as being approximately 5’ 8” in height and of slim build. She has long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black puff jacket, grey leggings and white and pink runners.

She is known to frequent the Temple Bar, Dame Street and O’Connell Street areas of Dublin.

Anyone with information on Kenzie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.