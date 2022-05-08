#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 8 May 2022
Concern for 36-year-old man missing from Kerry since last month

Leeroy Thomas has been missing from Tralee since Wednesday 20 April.

By Jane Moore Sunday 8 May 2022, 9:58 AM
Leeroy Thomas.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 36-year-old man missing from Kerry for nearly three weeks. 

Leeroy Thomas has been missing from Tralee, Co Kerry since Wednesday 20 April.

He is described as being approximately 5’11″ inches in height with a thin build and brown eyes. He currently has dreadlocks in his hair, which is black with dyed blonde tips and normally tied to a bun at the top of his head.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue jacket, light blue jeans and brown boots.

Gardaí and Leeroy’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Leeroy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

