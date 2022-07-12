Have you seen Maggie? 15-year-old missing from Galway since Friday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl missing from Co Galway.

Maggie Ward has been missing from the Castlegar area of Co Galway since Friday afternoon, 8 July 2022.

She is described as being 5′ 8″ inches in height, with a medium build and long brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing a white jumper, grey trousers and white runners.

Maggie is known to frequent the Claregalway and Tuam areas.

Anyone with information of Maggie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.