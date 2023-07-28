Advertisement

Friday 28 July 2023
Garda Press Office Patrick Boyle
# patrick boyle
Renewed appeal for information over man missing from Dublin since 20 July
Gardaí and family are very concerned for Patrick Boyle’s welfare.
46 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for information to assist in tracing the whereabouts of a 68-year-old man who is missing from Dublin 12.

Patrick Boyle was last seen on the evening of Thursday, 20 July on Cherryfield Road in Crumlin.

Gardaí and Patrick’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being approximately 6′ in height and of thin build, with short grey hair and hazel green eyes.

It is not known what Patrick was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

