Concern for welfare of 68-year-old man missing from Dublin since Thursday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 68-year-old man missing from Dublin.

Patrick Boyle is missing from his home on Cherryfield Road in Crumlin, Dublin 12. He was last seen on Thursday evening, 20 July.

Advertisement

Patrick is described as being 6 foot tall with a thin build, short grey hair and hazel green eyes. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Patrick’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.