Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 25 April 2023 Dublin: 0°C
Garda Press Office Rebeca Cirpaci.
# Missing
Have you seen Rebeca? 15-year-old missing from Tallaght since Monday
Gardaí said it is possible that Rebeca may currently be in Northern Ireland.
471
0
5 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Rebeca Cirpaci.

Rebeca was last seen in the Tallaght area of Dublin on Monday, 24 April.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height, of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

A garda spokesperson said it is possible that she may currently be in Northern Ireland.

Anyone with information on Rebeca’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     