Have you seen Rebeca? 15-year-old missing from Tallaght since Monday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Rebeca Cirpaci.

Rebeca was last seen in the Tallaght area of Dublin on Monday, 24 April.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height, of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

A garda spokesperson said it is possible that she may currently be in Northern Ireland.

Anyone with information on Rebeca’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.