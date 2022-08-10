Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 24°C Wednesday 10 August 2022
Family and gardaí concerned for well-being of 47-year-old woman missing from Dublin

Suzanne Rossiter was last seen in the Kilmacud area of Dundrum in Dublin 14 on 5 August.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 10 Aug 2022, 4:06 PM
Suzanne Rossiter.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 47-year-old woman missing from Dublin.

Suzanne Rossiter was last seen in the Kilmacud area of Dundrum in Dublin 14 on Friday, 5 August.

She is described as being 5’ 8” in height with a medium build and with short black and purple hair. When last seen, she was wearing a black jumper, dark blue jeans and black sandals with straps.

Gardaí and Suzanne’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Andrea’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station 01 666 5600 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

