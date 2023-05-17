Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 17 May 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Garda Press Office Vincent Dillon.
# Missing
Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of 19-year-old missing from Dundalk since Sunday
Vincent Dillon was last seen at his home in Dundalk, Co Louth on 14 May.
2.0k
0
29 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 19-year-old man missing from Co Louth.

Vincent Dillon was last seen at his home in Dundalk, Co Louth on the early morning of Sunday, 14 May.

He is described as being approximately 5′ 6″ in height with a slim build, fair hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when he left home.

Gardaí and Vincent’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Vincent’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     