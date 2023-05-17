Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of 19-year-old missing from Dundalk since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 19-year-old man missing from Co Louth.

Vincent Dillon was last seen at his home in Dundalk, Co Louth on the early morning of Sunday, 14 May.

He is described as being approximately 5′ 6″ in height with a slim build, fair hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when he left home.

Gardaí and Vincent’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Vincent’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.