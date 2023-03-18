Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 18 March 2023 Dublin: 7°C
GPO
# Dublin
Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing 12-year-old boy
Michael Connors is missing from his home in Ballycullen, Dublin 24
2.5k
0
16 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 12-year-old boy, missing from Dublin.

Michael Connors is missing from his home in Ballycullen, Dublin 24 since Friday evening. Michael was last seen at approximately 5pm in the Rathfarnham area of Dublin.

Michael is described as being approximately 5’4 in height, slim, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a black Canada Goose Jacket, black Nike runners, a black and grey zip top and blue and white bottoms.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     