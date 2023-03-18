Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing 12-year-old boy

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 12-year-old boy, missing from Dublin.
Michael Connors is missing from his home in Ballycullen, Dublin 24 since Friday evening. Michael was last seen at approximately 5pm in the Rathfarnham area of Dublin.
Michael is described as being approximately 5’4 in height, slim, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a black Canada Goose Jacket, black Nike runners, a black and grey zip top and blue and white bottoms.
Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
