#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 5 June 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing boy (6)

Gardaí believe Micahel O’Connell may be in the company of adult relatives.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 5 Jun 2022, 10:10 AM
52 minutes ago 13,320 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5783675
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in finding a missing six-year-old boy.

Michael O’Connell was reported missing to gardaí in Mullingar on Friday and is believed to be in the company of adult relatives.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said authorities are concerned for the child’s welfare and are anxious to trace his current whereabouts.

The statement added that he may in Northern Ireland or the border region.

Michael is described as approximately 4ft tall with black hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are also appealing for information on the whereabouts of several cars:

  • 151-WH-2454 Silver BMW 418
  • 131-WH-1629 Blue Audi A4
  • 00-WH-5417 Fiat Campervan

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts can contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie