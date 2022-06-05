Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing boy (6)

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in finding a missing six-year-old boy.

Michael O’Connell was reported missing to gardaí in Mullingar on Friday and is believed to be in the company of adult relatives.

Advertisement

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said authorities are concerned for the child’s welfare and are anxious to trace his current whereabouts.

The statement added that he may in Northern Ireland or the border region.

Michael is described as approximately 4ft tall with black hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are also appealing for information on the whereabouts of several cars:

151-WH-2454 Silver BMW 418

131-WH-1629 Blue Audi A4

00-WH-5417 Fiat Campervan

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts can contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.