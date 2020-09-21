Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Tallaght since early this morning

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin 24, since the early hours of this morning.

Emeka Okeke was last seen leaving Sean Walsh Memorial Park in Tallaght at 3.55am in the direction of the N81.

Emeka is described as being 6’2″ in height, with short black hair and brown eyes. When last seen Emeka was wearing a grey tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.